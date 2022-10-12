Old friends are best as Mohill and St Mary's meet for fourth time this year in Sunday's Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Final

After 24 games, ten weeks, 56 goals and God only knows how many points, the big day finally arrives next Sunday when Mohill and St Mary's Kiltoghert do battle for the Fenagh Cup in an eagerly anticipated Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Football Championship Final in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada (3pm throw-in).

A new system of random weekly draws, not without its inequalities, that saw just six teams qualify for the knock0ut stages reinvigorated this year's Senior grade but as we get down to deciding who is crowned Leitrim champions for 2022, the final has an old familiar look.

This will be the fourth time this year that Mohill and St Mary's clash, having met in the League, the Masonite Division 1 League Final and the first round of the group stages with Eamonn O'Hara's Mohill looking to complete a clean sweep of four victories for the year. The game is also a repeat of the 2020 Final as the two finalists both came through the quarter-finals having missed out on the top spot in the group.

It promises to be an exciting encounter and we take an in-depth look at the Final with interviews with both camps in a special eight page pull supplement in the middle of this week's Leitrim Observer.

In other action, Glencar Manorhamilton accomplished their own piece of history when they completed a three-in-a-row of Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior Championship titles on Sunday in a soaked Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

The champions held off a determined Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins 5-6 to 2-10 with Muireann Devaney picking up the Player of the Match award while Leitrim's last All-Star Sarah McLoughlin announced her retirement after the game.

On Saturday, Aughnasheelin and Annaduff booked their place in this year's Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship Final on Sunday, October 22.

Aughnasheelin had five points to spare over neighbours Kiltubrid, a Ciaran Cullen goal in the second minute setting them on the way to a 1-8 to 0-6 victory, while three second half goals from Sean Duignan, Alan Glancy and Kenny Cox saw Annaduff reach their third final in five campaigns when they ran out convincing 3-13 to 2-9 victors over Allen Gaels.