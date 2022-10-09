Deadly Devaney leads Glencar Manorhamilton to treble over battling Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins

A superlative performance from the outstanding Muireann Devaney led Glencar Manorhamilton to a third Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior A Championship title in a row on Sunday as the champions overcame a stubborn and defiant challenge from Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins.

The cliche “goals win games” would seem to leap off the page here and it does apply but suffice to say that without the superb Devaney, Glencar Manorhamilton could well have surrendered their title to a focused and intensely committed Ballinamore side who pushed the champions to the limit.

Devaney was unstoppable - any time Glencar Manorhamilton were struggling, a long ball in the general vicinity of their joint captain led to trouble for Ballinamore, all three of her corners coming from deliveries into space before the mercurial forward took off a a run around a couple of defenders that landed with a killer finish to the net.

That both teams served up such a compelling encounter in atrocious conditions is testament to the rising standard of the ladies game in the county. Neither team backed down an inch, the battle for possession were almost like trench warfare at times although referee Maggie Foy kept a tight rein on the contest, even if she was maybe a little lenient in not dishing out a few yellow cards at times.

But there was always a feeling that for all of Ballinamore's immense commitment, Glencar Manorhamilton possessed an edge in conditioning and in the final ten or 15 minutes of an enthralling non-stop contest played in strength sapping conditions, that really came to the fore as Manor's defence were able to hold out under Ballinamore's pressure.

For Ballinamore, this was a cruel eight days - losing the Senior B Final to Kiltubrid by a point and then having to come out just a week later to face a fresh Glencar Manorhamilton must have been incredibly difficult. It had echoes of St Joseph's stumbling into last year's Final after winning the B Final just a week before and certainly the timing of these finals, in the interests of fairness to everyone, is something that needs to change next year.

Ballinamore will look back on this one with regret - with six points between the teams, two Ailbhe Clancy long range points that escaped the grasp of keeper Leighanne Flynn will definitely be in the category of "what if". Yet hard to find fault with the keeper trying to field dipping dangerous balls in such treacherous conditions and Flynn was generally impressive, as she has been all year.

For all that, there was a sense however that no matter what Ballinamore threw at them, Glencar Manorhamilton had an answer. They may have been put to the pin of their collars but their organisation, structure and tactical nous in defence and ability to find Devaney was the difference between the teams.

Devaney was superb but so too was Aoife Gilmartin in the middle of the park while Michelle McNulty was coolness personified, some great kickouts under pressure a highlight. Defensively, Rebecca Rooney, Eimear Feely and Mary Alice Maguire again were superb for the three-in-a-row champions.

For Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins, Sarah McLoughlin was outstanding with a tireless display in the middle of the park while Megan McGovern, Roisin McHugh, Aoibheann Flynn, Katie Duignan, Emma Honeyman and Laura O'Dowd really carried the battle to the champions.

Glencar Manorhamilton, playing against the strong wind, got off to a blistering start when Aoife Gilmartin’s long ball found Muireann Devaney in space, the soccer international rounding the defence before planting the ball in the Ballinamore net.

Two minutes later, Devaney punished a foul on Leah Fox with a free but Ballinamore showed the danger they possessed when, in their first attack, they went the length of the field only to see Laura O’Dowd close range shot saved by keeper Michelle McNulty.

Devaney from a free and O’Dowd from distance both registered wides before good work from Megan McGovern and Sarah McLoughlin led to a Roisin McHugh point on six minutes Two minutes later McGovern scored a fine effort after a poor Manor pass was intercepted.

However, Glencar Manor still were playing like champions after seeing her shot half blocked, Devaney fired the ball over the bar after Manor pressure forced a turnover. Devaney then took a short free, got the ball back and fired over the bar to leave the champions four clear after 11 minutes.

Roisin Rooney became only the second Manor player to score on 12 minutes when she finished a patient move but Glencar Manorhamilton’s seemingly serene path to another victory was interrupted when a long ball found Laura O’Dowd in behind the defence. Her pass found Megan McGovern who produced a brilliant finish to the net.

Leah Fox saw a shot held by Ballinamore keeper Aoibheann Flynn and a ferociously hard working Ballinamore started to force the champions back, Sarah McLoughlin’s hard work in winning dirty ball leading to a point for Aoibheann Flynn on six minutes.

Ballinamore drew level on 21 minutes when McHugh worked a good one-two with O’Dowd to score but the challengers could have pulled well clear only for wides from Katie Duignan, McLoughlin and Niamh Donohue (free).

Glencar Manorhamilton reacted by introducing Ailbhe Clancy, teacher in the middle east, off the bench but it was Ballinamore who struck the next big blow, three players pouncing on a Manor defender struggling to take a kickout. Aoibheann Flynn’s quick pass found Lily Byrne one on one with Michelle McNulty and she made no mistake.

Byrne quickly added a free seconds later before Sarah McLoughlin finished off a well worked move with a fine point to leave Ballinamore 2-6 to 1-4 in front at the halftime interval.

Glencar Manorhamilton would have the wind in the second half but nobody saw the impact it would make when Ailbhe Clancy’s shot, for a point it appeared, dipped and went off keeper Leighanne Flynn’s hands into the net.

It was a huge boost for Glencar Manorhamilton and seconds later, the industrious Aoife Gilmartin turned over a Ballinamore kickout before finding Leah Fox. The Leitrim player quickly hand passed over the heads of the Ballinamore to Muireann Devaney and, as you’d expect, the net bulged from a blistering finish.

It was a killer blow for Ballinamore who saw their four point lead wiped out inside two minutes but they hit back with an excellent Laura O’Dowd point set up by a strong run from Katie Duignan to leave three between the teams.

That lead was doubled on 36 minutes when Devaney collected a long ball into the corner, burned her marker and another defender to plant the ball in the Ballinamore net, leaving the champions three points clear once more.

Ballinamore refused to lie down, Sarah McLoughlin hit two fine points either side of a Devaney shot as the match was finely balanced. Ballinamore unfortunately missed a couple of good chances from Lily Byrne and Megan McGovern and they paid the price when Manor struck for a fifth goal.

Muireann Devaney’s run seemed to set up a point for Ailbhe Clancy but the shot dipped and keeper Leighanne Flynn was unable to keep the ball from bouncing off her hands into the net.

Clancy followed up with a wide before referee Maggie Foy, who adopted a lenient approach to keeping players on the pitch for what looked like yellow card challenges, spoke long and hard to Laura O’Dowd after a couple of fouls in quick succession.

Glencar Manorhamilton could have had a sixth goal but Aoife Gilmartin blasted wide with Ballinamore missing chances from Lily Byrne and Niamh Donohue. Byrne did fire over a free to cut the gap back five points but a yellow card for Megan McGovern for a foul on Devaney in added time didn’t help their chances.

The last score fell to Ailbhe Clancy at the end of a well worked patient move as Glencar Manorhamilton achieved the three-in-a-row.

GLENCAR MANORHAMILTON

Scorers: Muireann Devaney 3-4, 1f; Aiblhe Clancy 2-1; Roisin Rooney 0-1

Team: Michelle McNulty; Clare Cullen, Mary Alice Maguire, Eimear Feely; Annette Ferguson, Rebecca Rooney, Karen Connolly, Anna Devaney, Aoife Gilmartin; Muireann Devaney, Eadaoin Clancy, Rosin Rooney; Emma McLaughlin, Leah Fox, Gemma Tiffoney. Sub: Ailbhe Clancy for Tiffoney (22); Chloe Rooney for E Clancy (41); G Tiffoney for Roisin Rooney (66)

BALLINAMORE SEAN O’HESLINS

Scorers: Lily Byrne 1-2, 2f; Megan McGovern 1-1; Sarah McLoughlin 0-3; Roisin McHugh 0-2; Laura O’Dowd & Aoibheann Flynn 0-1 each

Team: Leighanne Flynn, Emma Honeyman, Grainne Prior, Katie Duignan, Abbi Sweeney, Mollie Murphy, Aoibhinn McGoldrick, Saran McLoughlin, Megan McGovern, Laoise Moran King, Laura O’Dowd, Niamh Donohue, Aoibheann Flynn, Roisin McHugh, Lily Byrne. Subs: Ciara McGoldrick for Moran King (40); Ciara O’Dowd & Kelly Byrne for A McGoldrick & Flynn (57)

Referee: Maggie Foy