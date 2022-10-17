Energy Management Workshop for Leitrim Tourism Businesses

In response to the current energy management challenges facing tourism businesses, Fáilte Ireland has today launched a series of free in-person energy management workshops tailored support the tourism industry in managing their energy usage and reduce their energy costs. This series will run across nine locations nationwide during October and early November.

A 2-hour workshop in The Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town, will be hosted by energy experts who will provide businesses with immediate, low-cost actions that they can take to improve their energy efficiency and reduce energy bills. This is open to all tourism businesses across the county who register their attendance with Fáilte Ireland.

The workshops will be practical and informative with attendees encouraged to bring their business energy bills to the session to gain a deeper understanding with energy experts on the day.

There will be guidance and recommendations on low-cost and no-cost actions that can be implemented immediately to reduce energy consumption in the business and case studies of similar tourism businesses will be presented.

To support these workshops a step-by-step Fáilte Ireland Energy Management Guide, the first in an upcoming series of guides, is available to download.

Speaking at the announcement of the Energy Management Roadshow series, Jenny De Saulles, Director of Sector Development at Fáilte Ireland said; “The challenge for businesses in managing their energy costs is immense and Fáilte Ireland recognises that tourism businesses are being hit particularly hard by the energy cost challenge.

"In response to this Fáilte Ireland is conducting practical in-person workshops nationwide to offer immediate guidance and information to businesses to help reduce their energy bills. Using less energy more efficiently is the most cost-effective and practical way for businesses to take action and we will be showing businesses how to implement easy changes.

"Created with energy experts these workshops are designed to offer businesses practical advice and best practise examples that can be adopted quickly for immediate effect. All tourism businesses in County Leitrim are welcome to attend so we are encouraging businesses to register today.”

Along with the practical in-person events virtual sessions are also available for businesses. The Fáilte Ireland always–on schedule of tourism capability supports includes webinars and workshops designed as a direct response to meet industry needs across several priority areas including climate action.

To register your attendance at the Fáilte Ireland Donegal Town Energy Management Workshop go to www.failteireland.ie