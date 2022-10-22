Leitrim artists revive the songs and stories of ancient character, Brian O’Lynn

The old Irish rhymes of Brian O'Lynn can be traced back to the 1500s. Leitrim-based visual artist and ceramicist, Kate Murtagh-Sheridan and traditional singer and researcher, Fionnuala Maxwell present their version of this timeless song in a series of fresco paintings, prints and a beautifully illustrated book which brings the story of Brian O’Lynn alive.

Celebrate this unique series of art works through music and song at a reception launch this Friday, October 21 at 5pm in The Leitrim Design House. This exhibition will continue to be on view until mid November.

Brian O'Lynn is a character from a song that was sung in Leitrim many years ago but can be traced back as far as the 1500s.

The story involves a comical but resourceful man who gets himself into situations but always finds a quick solution. This particular song can be found in various versions throughout the English-speaking world.

However in this work Kate and Fionnuala have rooted the character, Brian O’Lynn, in Leitrim as his rhymes have been sung in the area for many years, including in 1950’s recordings of Mohill ballad singer, Thomas Moran and other references in local publications.

During a recent collaboration through a Co-Create bursary from The Leitrim Design House and Creative Ireland, Kate and Fionnuala worked together looking at the notion of interpretation with a sense of cultural duty to revive this age-old classic, so that children and adults alike could engage with the song, its humour and its history in a meaningful way.

As a traditional singer, Fionnuala has always had an interest in fostering an interest in traditional ballads and their background stories. Based in Annaduff she has progressed through the ranks of CCÉ Fleadh competitions, winning at all levels, including Senior All-Ireland, for ballad singing and composing.

Through the QR link on the book, people are guided to the singing of the song, as recorded by Fionnuala to accompany each verse/fresco.

Kate Murtagh Sheridan is a visual artist and art educator living in Leitrim. She specialises in ceramics, plasterwork and painting and focuses on bringing scenes of bygone days back to life through her work. Kate’s practice primarily involves clay and plasterwork.

Each illustration was etched and painted onto plaster. Within these frescoes Kate has captured elements suggested by the song, the natural environment around us and various recognisable landmarks in Leitrim.

Prints and books from this unique project will be available to purchase.

Visit in store or buy online at www.leitrimdesignhouse.ie.