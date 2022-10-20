Zak Moradi to appear on Late late Show

Zak Moradi
From life in a refugee camp in Iraq to hurling in Croke Park for Leitrim, Zak Moradi will discuss the power of sport and the importance of community on this Friday's late Late Show.
He will be joined by Richard E. Grant, Jack Reynor, PJ Gallagher, Zak Moradi, Malaki and Susan O'Neill as part of the live, Irish line-up on this week's show.
The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, October 21st at 9:35 pm
