Search

25 Oct 2022

Edwina Guckian announces her latest community project - The Mummers’ Join

Edwina Guckian announces her latest community project - The Mummers’ Join

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

25 Oct 2022 3:00 PM

Edwina Guckian said she is excited to share her latest community project with the people of Leitrim - The Mummers’ Join.
“This December we will be forming mumming groups in as many towns across Leitrim as possible,” Edwina said.
“Anyone can be a mummer! You don't have to be a professional singer, musician, dancer etc. everyone can take part,” she said.


“All ages, all nationalities! It's all about dressing in disguise and picking one day (or more if you wish) across Christmas to gather the group together and visit a few homes in your area with a Christmas carol or a dance, tune, poem, story or whatever you want on their door step.
“It's about bringing good luck to the people you call to for the new year,” Edwina said.
A mumming group could have anything from three to 50 people or more in it and it's the best of craic for those taking part and those you call to at their door.
Edwina and the team will be visiting as many areas as possible on the lead up to Christmas to teach you how to make the costumes.


They'll bring all the straw and equipment, etc. The straw hat workshops will take place across November and early December in each communities local community centre.
Come the first week in January when all the groups have finished mumming Edwina and her group will be organising The Mummers Ball - a big party for all the mummers that took part. There'll be a band (very excited about the band!), food and a few surprises.
“We hope many of you, your families and your wider community will take part in this old folk tradition of Ireland. Everyone is welcome!
For those outside of Leitrim wondering if they can take part, yes!


“We'll smuggle you across our border! We'd be so delighted to have you! Form your own group from your area or hop into a group that suits you in Drumsna, Manorhamilton, Drumshanbo, etc.,” she added.
To join ‘The Mummers Join’ Whatsapp group where details of locations and straw hat workshop times will be shared visit www.sowingtheseedproject.com/mummers
They'll also post in the Whatsapp group a communication person for each mummers group area, e.g. Drumsna/Annaduff - Edwina Guckian
All events are free. The Mummers Join is supported by The Heritage Council & Leitrim County Council
Bígí Linn!

Share the word!

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Putting Leitrim on the Irish cheese map

Pictured at the recent launch party of Leitrim Hill Creamery are founders Lisa Gifford (holding flowers), Gypsy Gifford, Richelle South and Shiloh Gifford-South (age nearly 2)

Home

Putting Leitrim on the Irish cheese map

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media