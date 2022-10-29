New seats for McGovern Stand in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada after Leitrim GAA successful with grant application

New seats for the McGovern Brothers Aughavas Stand in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada are on the way after it was announced by Leitrim GAA's Safety & Facilities committee that they had been successful in applying for a grant of €125,000 from Croke Park to replace the existing seating.

The work on the new seats, which has seen a grant of €125,000 under the County Capital Infrastructure Grants 2022 for the complete replacement of seating in the McGovern Aughavas Stand in Advant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada Carrick on Shannon, is hoped to be completed in time for the first home game in the Alliance National football league 2023.

Announcing the news, Leitrim GAA Safety & Facilities Officer Gerry McGovern said "As Leitrim GAA Safety and Facilities officer I’m delighted to announce that our committee on behalf of Co Leitrim GAA Committee has been successful with an application to Croke Park under the County Capital Infrastructure Grants 2022 for the complete replacement of Seating in the McGovern Aughavas Stand in Advant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada Carrick on Shannon.

"The committee received a grant of €125,000 for the project and are now in a position to proceed to construction in the hope to be completed for the first home game in the Alliance National football league 2023. With the present seating no longer fit for purpose Leitrim GAA are delighted to be in a position to replace all the present seating with a more modern, reliable and more comfortable seat."

Mr McGovern, a former Leitrim County Board chairman and President of Connacht Council, also confirmed that Leitrim County Board are actively working on plans to develop a new sand based playing surface at Leitrim's county ground: "The Safety & Facilities Committee, in conjunction with the Pairc Sean Park Committee, are presently working on further development at Advant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada with a priority to provide a new all-weather sand based surface.

"While the Pairc Sean playing facility has served Leitrim GAA extraordinarily well over the years since its construction in 1964, the addition of an all-weather playing surface would add immensely to the playing facilities. Providing funding for a project of this nature will create a major problem for the County GAA Committee, but the Leitrim GAA Safety and Facilities Committee, in conjunction with the Pairc Sean Committee, are committed to bringing this proposal to fruition and have targeted 2023 as a possible start date."