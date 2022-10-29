Search

29 Oct 2022

New seats for McGovern Stand in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada after Leitrim GAA successful with grant application

editorial image

Reporter:

John Connolly

29 Oct 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

New seats for the McGovern Brothers Aughavas Stand in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada are on the way after it was announced by Leitrim GAA's Safety & Facilities committee that they had been successful in applying for a grant of €125,000 from Croke Park to replace the existing seating.

The work on the new seats, which has seen a grant of €125,000 under the County Capital Infrastructure Grants 2022 for the complete replacement of seating in the McGovern Aughavas Stand in Advant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada Carrick on Shannon, is hoped to be completed in time for the first home game in the Alliance National football league 2023.

Corrib Oil Junior A Semi-Final switched to Cloone under lights on Saturday

Announcing the news, Leitrim GAA Safety & Facilities Officer Gerry McGovern said "As Leitrim GAA Safety and Facilities officer I’m delighted to announce that our committee on behalf of Co Leitrim GAA Committee has been successful with an application to Croke Park under the County Capital Infrastructure Grants 2022 for the complete replacement of Seating in the McGovern Aughavas Stand in Advant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada Carrick on Shannon.

"The committee received a grant of €125,000 for the project and are now in a position to proceed to construction in the hope to be completed for the first home game in the Alliance National football league 2023. With the present seating no longer fit for purpose Leitrim GAA are delighted to be in a position to replace all the present seating with a more modern, reliable and more comfortable seat."

Mr McGovern, a former Leitrim County Board chairman and President of Connacht Council, also confirmed that Leitrim County Board are actively working on plans to develop a new sand based playing surface at Leitrim's county ground: "The Safety & Facilities Committee, in conjunction with the Pairc Sean Park Committee, are presently working on further development at Advant Money Pairc Sean  Mac Diarmada with a priority to provide a new all-weather sand based surface.

Aughnasheelin were that little bit hungrier says Annaduff's Joe Cox

"While the Pairc Sean playing facility has served Leitrim GAA extraordinarily well over the years since its construction in 1964, the addition of an all-weather playing surface would add immensely to the playing facilities. Providing funding for a project of this nature will create a major problem for the County GAA Committee, but the Leitrim GAA Safety and Facilities Committee, in conjunction with the Pairc Sean Committee, are committed to bringing this proposal to fruition and have targeted 2023 as a possible start date."

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media