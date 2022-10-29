Corrib Oil Junior A Semi-Final switched to Cloone under lights on Saturday

Leitrim GAA have announced the Corrib Oil Junior A Championship Semi-Final between Annaduff and St Mary's Kiltoghert has been switched to Cloone with the game to take place tonight (Saturday October 29) instead of the Bank Holiday Monday.
The game had been fixed for Monday but will instead be now played on Saturday under lights in Cloone with a 7pm throw-in time.
The winners will meet Carrigallen in the final scheduled for next weekend.
