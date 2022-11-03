Search

03 Nov 2022

Arie Keating Foundation Mobile Clinic in Manorhamilton on Friday

Manorhamilton Market Square on Friday, November 4: 10am-12pm

Arie Keating Foundation Mobile Clinic in Manorhamilton on Friday

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

03 Nov 2022 5:00 PM

Everyone is invited to visit the Marie Keating Foundation Mobile Clinic when it comes to Manorhamilton's Market Square on Friday morning, November 4 between 10am and 12 noon. The Mobile Clinic provides valuable information on all aspects of cancer treatment/ prevention, etc., as well as on all services for cancer patients. The Marie Keating Foundation Foundation states their mobile clinics are “staffed by a specialist nurse, the mobile information units visit community groups, workplaces, organisations and public places to bring cancer information straight into the heart of communities nationwide.


“The mobile information units are stocked with take-home information leaflets and packs on the various cancers. The Marie Keating Foundation nurses can talk to people in a private area on board the unit about any concerns that they may have about cancer, either for themselves or for someone else such as a family member or friend. The Foundation is keen to ensure that the harder-to-reach groups are included as part of this nationwide service and makes a concerted effort to target those living in socially deprived areas and people in areas which have a high occurrence of cancer.
“Each mobile information unit has interactive displays such as Smokerlyzer® test to measure the carbon monoxide levels in your lungs (for smokers), Fizz to Fat which shows how sugary beverages can turn into body fat, and Fat Chunk models which realistically represent the look and feel of fat inside the body.


“The Marie Keating Foundation nurses also visit schools, colleges, workplaces and community centres to give presentations about cancer. These can be general presentations or bespoke for the audience. Topics include – Your Health: Your Choice- how to reduce your cancer risk through healthy lifestyle choices; Men's health- an overview of common men's cancers and how men can reduce their cancer risk or spot cancer early; Women's health- an overview of common women's cancer and how women can reduce their cancer risk or spot cancer early; Breast cancer- risk factors, reducing your risk, checking your breasts; Cervical cancer- reducing your risk, smear tests, the HPV vaccine and signs and symptoms of cervical cancer; Skin cancer- how to be Sun Smart, how to spot skin cancer and monitor your moles and freckles; Survivorship- life after cancer and adjusting to the new normal.

Local News

