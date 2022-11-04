Search

04 Nov 2022

Skeletons, zombies, witches and scary creatures take over Four Masters NS, Kinlough

Some of the great costumes in Four Masters NS

Donal O'Grady

04 Nov 2022 2:00 PM

The Four Masters School in Kinlough was a hive of activity last week.

If you had arrived in the school you would have been a little confused. No children in school uniforms playing or chatting on the yard but instead you would have witnessed groups of skeletons, zombies, witches, aliens and many other scary creatures prancing, dancing and howling around the place.

The vibrant colours worn and creativity shown by the children brought the school to life. All children dressed up and made a donation to Temple Street and Crumlin Hospitals. €360 was collected for these wonderful children’s charities.

The School Council plays an important part in the life of the school.

Children from each class represent their peers at fortnightly meetings and discuss various issues, activities, initiatives and fundraising ideas to make the Four Masters’ school a happy, productive, inclusive, fun learning environment for all.

This Halloween season, they organised a pumpkin decorating competition. It was a huge success with 185 pumpkins gracing the school corridors.

The effort made by the parents and children were commendable. You wouldn’t have seen as much artistic prowess in the National Art Gallery in Dublin. Pumpkins were dressed, decorated, carved and painted.

Parents and grandparents were invited to the school to see these humble orange fruits transformed into various characters such as minions, gowls, vampires and even furry dogs! A selection of pumpkins were carved to create scenes of graveyards, forests and theme parks.

The Student Council also organised a Halloween Scavenger Hunt around the grounds for all the Junior Classes. The smiles on the children’s faces dashing around in their Halloween attire searching for webs, bats and spiders was a wonderful sight.
Student Council.

