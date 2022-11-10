Search

10 Nov 2022

Zak Moradi and Carole Coleman to present Leitrim Volunteer Awards

Zak Moradi

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

10 Nov 2022 7:03 PM

Leitrim Volunteer Centre wish to recognise, value and show its upmost gratitude to the many people who volunteer and have volunteered in our county.


The event will take place on Friday, November 11 between 11:00am and 14:00pm at the Glens Centre, Manorhamilton.
This non-competitive event that will recognise all Volunteers in all categories including Environment, Diversity and Sustainability. Older People, Children and Youth, Community, Safety & Emergency Services, Health and Disability, Social Inclusion and Outstanding Group Award.


MC for the event will be RTE journalist, Carole Coleman and the organisers are also privileged to have as special guest Leitrim Hurler, Zak Moradi.


Leitrim Volunteer Centre aims to match volunteers to suitable volunteer opportunities within community-based organisations.
This is a great opportunity to engage transition year students looking for work experience, college-bound students looking to improve their employability.


Parents, guardians and children looking to engage in family volunteering, immigrants looking to meet people and learn about their locality, individuals looking for once-off micro volunteering opportunities that fit their schedule, professionals looking to share their knowledge, and retirees looking to continue to be active.


There is something out there for everyone and we can help you find a volunteering opportunity that suits your interests.
Individuals considering volunteering or have questions about what it entails are encouraged give the staff at Leitrim Volunteer Centre a call.


They will be happy to help you identify what kinds of skills, knowledge and experience you would like to develop when giving your time to an organisation.


They can also help you think about your interests and the kind of organisation that you would like to support.
The Centre also provides advice, training, and consultancy to local organisations on a range of issues relating to best practice in volunteer management and delivers a Garda Vetting service for local non-profits.


According to Josephine Stroker, Manager of Leitrim Volunteer Centre “In County Leitrim, we are blessed to have such a strong culture of volunteerism.
“ Leitrim Volunteer Centre aims to harness this energy and community spirit for the benefit of both the people and communities in Leitrim.


“We are essentially a one stop shop for all things volunteering related in County Leitrim.
“We work with incredible volunteers and invaluable community and voluntary groups across the county to help make Leitrim the best place possible for volunteering”.


If you have any queries, please contact us on 071 9622537.

