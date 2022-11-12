Book celebrates the creative County of Leitrim

The Leitrim Design House in collaboration with Brian Farrell is proud to announce a new publication celebrating the wonderful creative community in the county. Funding from The Design & Crafts Council of Ireland and Creative Ireland with great support from Leitrim Arts office has enabled this project to come to fruition.



Leitrim has a strong reputation as a creative, innovative, and environmentally aware county. Filled with characters which all add up to make this place unique. Many of these characters are makers and artists with stories to share. Brian Farrell, a talented photographer and word smith has captured this rich creative community beautifully within their landscape, with the aim of drawing out how place inspires creativity and creativity enriches a place and the people within it.



Brian engaged with a select group of makers over the summer months on a series of conversations while capturing the spirit of these creatives in both their studio and landscape settings across the County of Leitrim. Through the interweaving of stories, reflections and images captured, beautiful moments have been captured by Brian Farrell’s mastery of image making and storytelling. This book brings to the surface the important relationship that is ever present between creatives and their environments.

It includes artists and makers who work in a wide range of materials, including painting, sculpture, textile art, ceramics, stone, wood, glass, willow, beeswax and skin care. Participants include Niall Miller & Brenda McLoughlin from Fuinseog Woodland Crafts, Colette Langan from Irish Stained Glass, Seamus Dunbar Visual Artist, Steffi Otto from Heritage Crafts Alive, Fiona Mulholland Visual Artist, Max Brosi Sculptor, Ann Britton Visual Artist, Pete Kern from Beeswax Candles, Maria Noonan McDermott Visual Artist, Bairbre Kennedy from Lichen Ceramics, Kate Murtagh Sheridan Visual Ceramic Artist, Catherine Gray Textile Artist, Roy Humphries Woodturner, and Lucinda Lee/Made in Lucy’s Kitchen.



‘Leitrim – A Creative Landscape’’ highlights the often overlooked wealth of the county and acts a great reminder to embrace this unique creative community and protect the landscape they hold dear. Both enrich our way of life, our way of living and are of each other. This special publication is now available to purchase in store and on the online shop at www.leitrimdesignhouse.ie retailing at €20. Leitrim – A Creative Landscape would make a wonderful gift to send to those with a connection to Leitrim, or who have a love of nature and all things creative.

As with all of the Leitrim Design House's gifts this has been created and printed in Ireland and designed locally by Padraig Cunningham of Pure Designs.

Help support and celebrate the creative community that surrounds you - order your copy today before they sell out!

Call (071) 9650550 or drop into the craft gallery in The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon.

For further information follow on FB.com/TheLeitrimDesignHouse/