Leitrim’s winter works will pay water dividends in the spring says Irish Water

Works underway in South Leitrim this week will bring a more dependable water supply to the people of Garvagh next March according to Irish Water.

Almost 1.3km of old water mains in Sratrissaun South and Cornagresha North will be replaced in the coming months. Irish Water crews are on the ground along the R202 at Garvagh and their work will bring a range of benefits to the area. Locals will no longer be affected by frequent bursts and outages and the new pipes will put an end to the loss of treated drinking water underground.

Aware of the challenges that old pipes cause for homes and businesses, Irish Water’s Networks Regional Lead Declan Cawley is happy to be announcing these latest works for Leitrim. “Irish Water continues to work with Leitrim County Council to prioritise the areas that need Leakage Reduction Programme works. At the other end of the county in Tullaghan, work on approximately 700metres of water main, susceptible to bursts, will be complete in the coming weeks. Replacing this section of water main in Garvagh will also put a stop to the loss of precious treated water underground and this section of water main should require less maintenance in the future," he said.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place, but areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers. If interruptions to the water supply are required, the project team will ensure that customers are given at least 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruption.

Irish Water understand that this type of work can cause disruptions to local customers and traffic but the long-term benefits will far outweigh the short term inconvenience.”

Customers with questions about the project can call Irish Water on 1800 278 278 or contact us on Twitter @IWCare. For further updates please see the Irish Water website www.water.ie