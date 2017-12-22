Christmas greetings from the Leitrim Association in London

It seems just a few months since we celebrated Christmas 2016!

Brexit and Trump were the main topics then, nothing has changed there. Mrs May declared Brexit means Brexit, having suffered her first defeat in the House of Commons is that still the situation?

Similarly with the result in Alabama did Trump back the right horse there, he certainly hasn’t backed many winners since entering the White House.

Happy Christmas to all in the Observer office, and thanks for all the help and patience over the past year, and also Happy Christmas to all who read the paper all over the world.

Leitrim Association

Chairman Michael Curry and officers of the Association send the seasons greetings to all it’s sponsors and supporters and friends in London, Luton and Ireland. Also to the Observer for it’s publicity and Charlie McGettigan at Shannonside.

£1,000 charity donation

Association PRO, Eileen Poh, reminds all in Leitrim involved in charity work that a donation of £1,000 is again being offered to a Leitrim-based charity, to help with the provision of help to those individuals or organisations who most need it.

Applications must be made either in letter form or more conveniently by email to reach Eileen or secretary Chris O’Hara before January 26 2018.

Applications after that date will not be considered. Eileen’s email is eileenpoh59@hotmail.com and Chris is c.ohara@oharabros.co.uk Existing and new organisations can apply.

Annual Dinner & Dance

Tickets, at £45, will be available shortly for the Dinner & Dance on 24th February 2018 from Proinsias Redican, Michael Curry, John Gilmartin, Regina Reid, Peter Fee, Eileen Poh and Chris O’Hara, and from 07860 375612, or visit the Association Facebook page for more information

That’s it for 2017, hope you all have a great Christmas, speak soon.