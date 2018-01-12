Melvin Gaels Lights Up!

Do you want to get moving and active this New Year, but you have nowhere to go? Do you find it hard to find a safe and well-lit area to go a walk during the dark winter months? Well, Melvin Gaels & Kinlough Community Centre has the answer!

We’re coming on board with the Operation Transformation and the GAA for Ireland Lights Up. Every Monday from the 22nd January – 26th February 2018 our club will be open and lit up for you, your family and friends to come and walk from 7pm to 8pm as a Community Walk, jog or run for all ages! We want everyone to come and join for Ireland Lights Up 2018!

We are particularly lucky in Kinlough as the Community Centre Committee have actually been ahead of the curve on this initiative and have had the "Lights On" on the walking track since November from Dusk to approx 9.30pm so that anyone can use the track every single evening!

Operation Transformation and the GAA

Ireland Lights Up with the GAA is a national initiative to improve the health of the country through GAA clubs and communities across Ireland. GAA Clubs across Ireland will be coming on board with Operation Transformation and turning on their floodlights/lighting systems between 7-pm-9pm each Monday for a six-week period (22nd January – 26th February, 2018) as Operation Transformation returns to our screens for 2018.