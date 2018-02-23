Leitrim councillor says installing lights on Lennox's Bridge is 'futile'

A Leitrim County Councillor has hit out a proposal by Donegal County Council to put traffic lights in place at Lennox's Bridge just outside Kinlough.

Cllr Justin Warnock says that the idea of installing traffic lights on this bridge is a “cop out” and a “futile exercise” in addressing the issues of health and safety at this location.

Lennox's Bridge carries 4,000 vehicles each day between counties Donegal and Leitrim, he points out, but, because of its width and location, two vehicles cannot pass each other on this bridge.

“I know that Donegal County Council are proposing installing traffic lights but this is a futile exercise,” said Cllr Warnock.

“It is only a cop-out by Donegal County Council who don't want to do what needs to be done.

“It this proposal goes ahead we may forget getting anything else done on this bridge. It will be forgotten about.”

At Monday's Municipal District meeting in Manorhamilton, Cllr Justin Warnock said he was disappointed at the lack of funding for works on Lennox's Bridge.

“This (bridge) has a stranglehold on Kinlough development,” he told the meeting.

“Everything we do (as a Kinlough community) involves going into south Donegal.

“Our children go to secondary school there, we shop there and yet, despite this, we are being treated very, very badly by Donegal County Council in relation to this.”

Cllr Warnock said he has raised the need for major realignment works at this bridge at Leitrim County Council level and also before the Regional Assembly. However no proper solution has been forthcoming.

Cllr Padraig Fallon backed calls for works at this location adding the proposal to install traffic lights at this bridge did not make sense.

“It will make us a laughing stock, to have traffic lights on a bridge in a rural area. An area that is between two bigger towns. That's ridiculous. This bridge needs more than that,” he said.

Senior Engineer at Leitrim County Council, Shay O'Connor, said Donegal County Council has put forward a proposal to install traffic lights at this location but, as of yet, Leitrim County Council has not responded to their suggestion.

“It (the installation of lights) might deal with the immediate problem on the bridge but a realignment of Lennox's Bridge is what we (Leitrim County Council) really want,” admitted Mr O'Connor.

Cllr Warnock is asking that Leitrim County Council go back to meet with representatives of Donegal County Council on this issue.

“This is a very dangerous situation for those travelling on this road. It has to be dealt with properly,” he said.