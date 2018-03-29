North Leitrim Glens 25th Hill Walking Festival

Discover Leitrim's unspoilt beauty on Easter Hill Walking Festival

Leitrim has long been regarded as a destination of unspoilt, natural beauty and this weekend visitors to the area, as well as those who call Lovely Leitrim home, will be able to see the very best of what the county has to offer as part of the North Leitrim Glens 25th Hill Walking Festival.

A number of breathtaking walks are scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday with further details of the various walks available here.

As excitement is building ahead of the weekend there have been no shortage of posts on social media to whet the appetite ahead of what promises to be a weekend to remember.

