Discover Leitrim's unspoilt beauty on Easter Hill Walking Festival

Leitrim has long been regarded as a destination of unspoilt, natural beauty and this weekend visitors to the area, as well as those who call Lovely Leitrim home, will be able to see the very best of what the county has to offer as part of the North Leitrim Glens 25th Hill Walking Festival.

A number of breathtaking walks are scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday with further details of the various walks available here.

As excitement is building ahead of the weekend there have been no shortage of posts on social media to whet the appetite ahead of what promises to be a weekend to remember.

Can you imagine looking out on views like this? This could be you!Make a date to visit us this Easter for the North Leitrim Glens Hillwalking Festival ! https://t.co/bctJRHejny #glenswalkingfest Thanks again to @EvanSweeney9 for the fantastic pics pic.twitter.com/wyoZPdVfXe — Leitrim Hill Walking (@GlensWalkingFes) March 22, 2018

You want epic....We give you epic! Drink in this stunning view that @EvanSweeney9 captured doing a reccy on Sunday with the organisers of the North Leitrim Glens Hillwalking Festival. Seize the day, Join us this Easter! #Easter #walking #walkingireland https://t.co/wqIBFVlaIG pic.twitter.com/bwS7sNSq0f — Leitrim Hill Walking (@GlensWalkingFes) March 20, 2018

