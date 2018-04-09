It's not quite summer weather but Leitrim was looking lovely in recent days

After the never ending cycle of dark evenings, freezing cold nights, wet mornings and a few snow showers thrown in for good measure, the good people of Leitrim had a very welcome visitor in recent days as the sun stopped by for a visit.

With everyone from farmers to tourists waiting patiently for the first sign of summer (or spring), there has been a significant improvement in the weather in recent days, although none of us here would be rash enough to expect it to hang around for too long!

Over the weekend there were some fabulous pictures uploaded on various social media platforms showcasing the county looking its very best.

Leitrim mountaintop, end of day yesterday. pic.twitter.com/82xJFiiQV6 — Tommy Weir (@TommyW) April 8, 2018