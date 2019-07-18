Steps being taken to reopen Co Leitrim's only respite house

The HSE has confirmed to the Leitrim Observer that steps are being taken to carry out works at Bayview Respect Centre in Tullaghan to enable the facility to reopen as soon as possible.

The centre provides a respite service to both adults and children with an intellectual disability and is the only centre of its kind provided in the county.

Last Thursday, Sligo-Leitrim TD, Martin Kenny highlighted the closure of the centre, just weeks after it opened, in the Dáil.

He said: “About two years ago I raised the issue of Solas, a purpose-built house for children with disabilities in Sligo. It was closed. About this time last year we were told that a new facility called Bayview Respite Service would be opened in Tullaghan in Co Leitrim.

“For the last six months deputies from across Leitrim and Sligo have been asking when it would be opened. We were told it would be opened shortly,” he said.

“It opened three weeks ago and the first people went into it. Yesterday (July 10) a (HSE) fire officer came and closed it. For almost two years people in the north west have been waiting for respite and unable to get it.”

Deputy Kenny concluded stating that answers were immediately needed on this situation.

Responding to a query from the Leitrim Observer the HSE issued a statement noting that “some work has commenced this morning (Tuesday, July 16) to ensure compliance with fire safety regulations at Bayview respite house.

“Every effort is being made to minimise the impact on the service and limit the period of closure,” noted the statement.

“All affected families have been liased with and alternative respite arrangements have been made. We are continuing to plan and schedule respite at Bayview for the coming weeks.”