Tidy Towns report heaps praise on local businesses in Kinlough

Kinlough recorded an increase of five points in this year's SuperValu Tidy Towns competition with their tally increasing from 287 to 292.

Commenting on how he found Kinlough, the adjudicator was full of praise for the local business establishments commenting: "McGloins, Connollys Butchers, Spar and the Post Office, Kinlough Inn which is actually a Chinese Take Away and the Barbers shop where u can make an appointment on facebook and get a tattoo if I can recall correctly all deserve praise for presenting their respective premises in an exemplary manner.

"Simpson's Service Station is a provider of services in a number of facets but, shop, garage and some hardware

items. Every small town needs a Simpsons so well done to the proprietors; they serve a mean ice cream cone as well."

