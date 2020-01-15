Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.

Home Instead are looking for Caregivers in the following areas: Carrick-on-Shannon, Drumshanbo, Ballinamore, Mohill, Manorhamilton and Kinlough.

The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon requires full and part-time Chefs and Chefs Assistants; Coffee Shop Assistants and Bar Personnel.

Tots Haven Creche, Dromod requires an Assistant Manager and Classroom Assistant.

Ganly's are pleased to annouce they have a vacancy for a Salesperson in their Longford store.

Help is Wanted for an elderly lady in her own home. Experience with mild dementia sufferer an advantage.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.