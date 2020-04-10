Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, April 11, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Pauline (Paula) O'Byrne, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Ballyfermot, Dublin



Pauline (Paula) O'Byrne, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Ballyfermot, Dublin. Unexpectedly. Beloved mother of the late Ben. Sadly missed by her daughters Lisa, Audrey, Cyra, Lesley and Abigail, sons Ronan, Colm and Eoin her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, extended family, friends and neighbours. In accordance with Government and HSE Guidelines, a private funeral service and cremation will take place on Wednesday. The family deeply appreciate your understanding at this difficult and sad time.

Norah Gibbons (née Cassidy), Clontarf, Dublin / Clifden, Galway / Boyle, Roscommon / Leixlip, Kildare

Gibbons, Norah (née Cassidy) (Mount Prospect Lawns, Clontarf, Dublin 3, Clifden, Co. Galway and formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon, Galway City, Newcastle upon Tyne, Liverpool and Leixlip, Co. Kildare) April 8th 2020 (peacefully) at home at 7.42 pm. in the loving embrace of her family. Norah, daughter of Bridget Cassidy, wife of Seán, mother of Myles and Mairéas. Predeceased by her father James and sister Margaret, she is survived and will be very sadly missed by her mother, husband and children, her sisters Mary, Angela, Helen (Germany) Jacqueline (UK) and brothers Séamus, Tom and Peter (UK), Dermot (Boyle) and Gerard (Australia) along with many in-laws nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, along with a wide circle of devoted friends and colleagues. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place for Norah, followed by cremation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to celebrate Norah’s life where her extended family and many dear friends will be most welcome. No flowers please. Donations to St Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Pat Barrett, Finner Rd, Bundoran, Donegal / Omagh, Tyrone

Pat Barrett, Finner Rd, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and formerly of Garvagh, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, April 9th 2020, peacefully at The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Beloved husband of Anne and loving father of James, Therese, Deirdre, Conor, Eamon, Suzanne, Mairead, Damien, Niall and Sophie, deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, and the extended Barrett and McClean Families, and also his neighbours and many friends. Due to the Goverment and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the House and Funeral will be strictly private please. If you wish to send a message of sympathy to the Barrett Family you can do so at www.breslinfunerals.ie Memorial Mass for Pat will be celebrated at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, c/o Conlan & Breslin Funeral Directors. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this difficult time. The Funeral Cortege will pass through Main St, Bundoran tomorrow Friday at approx 12.20pm.

Georgina Lynch (née Acheson), Kilsob, Bawnboy, Cavan

April 9th 2020 at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, sons Martin & Stephen, daughter Jenny, sister Hilary, relatives and friends. Due to the recent Covid-19 guidelines, a private funeral will take place. A memorial Mass for Georgina will be celebrated at a later date.

Neil Wynne, 12 Cois Laughta, Kinlough, Leitrim

Suddenly, at his late residence. Due to the current restrictions on Covid-19, Neils funeral and burial will be held in private. A memorial Mass to celebrate Neil's life will take place on a later date.

Jo MacMahon (née Conlon), Sutton, Dublin / Cloone, Leitrim

MacMahon (née Conlon), Jo. Sutton, Co Dublin and formerly of Faughill, Cloone, Co. Leitrim. 8th April 2020. Peacefully in the wonderful and kind care of Tara Winthrop Private Clinic Swords. Reunited in death with her beloved husband Brian. She will be very sadly missed by her children Órlaith, Hugh, Eoin and Paul; son-in-law Geoff, daughters-in-law Anna, Mette and Kylie, grandchildren Clódagh, Aisling & Daniel; Aoife, Sadbh & Brian and Sean, Ella & Niamh, her sisters-in-law Clare, Josie and Bridie, her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to the current government restrictions, a memorial service and celebration of Jo's long and happy life will be held as soon as it is safe to do so.

William Peter McCarron, 21 Sleepy Valley, Rathfriland, Down / Boyle, Roscommon

McCarron (Rathfriland and formerly Boyle, Co. Roscommon) 6th April, 2020, William Peter, 21 Sleepy Valley, Rathfirland, Co. Down,; dearly loved husband of Joyce and dear father of David and Gary, Will be greatly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons and family circle. Due to the present restrictions, house and funeral strictly private.