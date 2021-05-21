Cattle grids are a ‘death trap’ for cyclists

A request to install a cattle grid on a road in Kinlough was denied this month by Leitrim County Council who said the grid could cause risks for road users.

Cllr Padraig Fallon "proposed the installation of a cattle grid in Aughavoghil Kinlough, where there is an issue with livestock from commanage wandering onto the public road."

Council engineer Sean Ryan informed the members, "The installation of cattle grids on public road to control livestock moving off commonage land, does not consider the risk of collision and or personal injury that is then created for other road users. Risks are increased for cyclists, pedestrians, motorists, and motorcyclists. The location of such a structure would have to be positioned in a suitable setting to be functional and fitting the Natural Heritage Area and scenic location.”

Cllr Justin Warnock who had previously asked for a cattle grid on a different public road,said he had recently been informed they are a “death trap” for cyclists.

