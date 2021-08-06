Improved daily bus services for North Leitrim

TFI (Transport For Ireland) Local Link has introduced an enhanced range of bus services in the North Leitrim area with a daily return service from Manorhamilton to Bundoran and Ballyshannon, departing at 10.15am and returning at 1.55pm from Ballyshannon.
TFI has also introduced three Monday to Saturday bus services to Drumshanbo and Carrick-on-Shannon, departing from Manorhamilton at 9.10am, 1.10pm and 4.10pm each day.
There is now a return bus service from Rossinver and Kiltyclogher to Manorhamilton on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The timetable for this service, which starts in Kinlough (Main Street) at 9.15am is – Organic Centre (Opposite Entrance) 9.30am, Rossinver (Home Bar) 9.33am, Kiltyclogher (Opposite Church) 9.45am; Manorhamilton (Our Lady’s Hospital) 10.03am, Manorhamilton (Bus Stop) 10.05pm.
The return timetable for this service is – Manorhamilton Bus Stop 2.45pm, Manorhamilton (Our Lady’s Hospital) 2.47pm, Kiltyclogher Church 3.05pm, Rossinver Home Bar 3.16pm, Organic Centre Entrance 3.19pm, Kinlough (Main Street) 3.35pm.
For further information on the TFI Local Link bus services are available on the TFI website or on the LocalLink Donegal website.
