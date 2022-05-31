Search

31 May 2022

Kinlough Garda Station to re-open to the public after refurbishment works

Kinlough Garda Station

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

31 May 2022 1:00 PM

The planned refurbishment of Kinlough Garda Station is expected to go ahead this year.
The plans to upgrade the garda station in the village were halted due to Covid and since then the cost of building works have increased.


Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken told the JPC meeting this week that the new Head of Estates with Gardai visited Kinlough Garda Station last week and hopes to push forward with the modernisation of the old building.
Cllr Justin Warnock who sought an update on the works asked if the Garda Station could advertise open times after the works are completed. He explained that many people need forms signed for passports, driver's licenses, gun licenses and gardai in nearby Manorhamilton and Ballyshannon are “reluctant to sign them.”

The Chief Superintendent said they would put in place weekly opening hours but that his priority is to have gardai out and about in the community instead of sitting in a station. He said there is one Sargent and two gardai assigned to Kinlough. Cllr Warnock was happy to hear that progress is being made and said he would like to see the fourth garda be reinstated soon to serve the large rural population.

Local News

