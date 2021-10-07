Search

07/10/2021

Time running out to get your nomination in for 2021 EBS Volunteers in Sport Awards

Time running out to get your nomination in for 2021 EBS Volunteers in Sport Awards

Now is your chance for Leitrim people to nominate an outstanding volunteer in sport with the news that the closing date for the 2021 EBS Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport Awards is next Sunday, October 17.

The awards recognise and support the army of volunteers in sport and physical activity in local communities across Ireland with one overall winner per county. The Awards will take place virtually in December 2021.

The Federation of Irish Sport and ESB is inviting members of the Irish public to nominate a volunteer in their particular sport that they would like to see recognised at the 2021 Volunteers in Sport Awards and you could win €1,000 for your local sports club.

Simply visit www. volunteersinsport.ie to make a nomination which can be made by a club, individual or sporting body – don’t delay – These awards are dedicated to the dedicated!

Closing date for entries is October 17.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media