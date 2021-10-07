Time running out to get your nomination in for 2021 EBS Volunteers in Sport Awards

Now is your chance for Leitrim people to nominate an outstanding volunteer in sport with the news that the closing date for the 2021 EBS Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport Awards is next Sunday, October 17.
The awards recognise and support the army of volunteers in sport and physical activity in local communities across Ireland with one overall winner per county. The Awards will take place virtually in December 2021.
The Federation of Irish Sport and ESB is inviting members of the Irish public to nominate a volunteer in their particular sport that they would like to see recognised at the 2021 Volunteers in Sport Awards and you could win €1,000 for your local sports club.
Simply visit www. volunteersinsport.ie to make a nomination which can be made by a club, individual or sporting body – don’t delay – These awards are dedicated to the dedicated!
Closing date for entries is October 17.
