27 Jan 2022

Leitrim athlete achieves new personal best in France

North Leitrim AC's Sarah Brady

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

27 Jan 2022 6:00 PM

Congratulations to North Leitrim AC's Sarah Brady Cornaneane, Mullies, who achieved a personal best time for her 1500 metres run on Saturday in an indoor athletics meeting at the Jesse Owens Stadium Val de Reuil, France.
Sarah ran a new personal best time of 4 minutes 51 seconds for the 1500 metres 'metric mile' distance in Saturday's race at an international competition at the French venue. A number of other Irish athletes also competed in Saturday's Jesse Owens Stadium event.

It was Sarah's first taste of international competition and getting a new personal best time in France certainly made that experience more memorable for the young Mullies woman. Interestingly, Saturday's French success for Sarah came almost three years after another one of her excellent achievements when she won the Irish U17 B cross country title at Dundalk IT on February 3, 2019.

