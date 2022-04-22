South Leitrim Gun Clubs presentation for Ukraine humanitarian aid

Pictured left to right: Pat McCann (Carrigallen GC), Micheal McGirl (Aughnasheelin GC), John Nolan (Drumshanbo GC), Seamus McManus Chairman SLRGC (Carrigallen GC), Kevin Ball Co-ordinator, Paddy Harty (Aughnasheelin GC), Anthony Reynolds Treasurer SLRGC (Aughavas GC), Seanie Cassidy Cavan RGC and Shane Reynolds Secretary SLRGC (Bornacoola GC).
The South Leitrim Regional Game Council (SLRGC) on behalf of South Leitrim Gun Clubs recently made a donation of €2,400 to the Ukrainian Humanitarian Aid Appeal co-ordinated by Kevin Ball, Bawnboy with the assistance of Cavan RGC.
On Easter Sunday, two articulated lorries packed with non-perishable food and supplies, sponsored by the members of local guns clubs and hunting clubs across the local counties and Ireland, headed for the Ukraine border to assist with aid efforts.
The trucks began their long journey travelling across to the UK and then ferry to the continent on to Germany, through Poland and to the Ukrainian border. It is planned that these supplies will be brought into Ukraine to assist many people in need.
The South Leitrim RGC would like to ask for continued support across Leitrim and Ireland for donations and support for Aid Agencies working in the Ukraine and neighbouring countries. With more than 10 million people forced from their homes in Ukraine in just over a month, much help is needed.
The following local gun clubs contributed to this appeal: Aughnasheelin GC, Ballinamore GC, Bornacoola GC, Carrigallen GC, Carrick-on-Shannon GC, Cloone GC, Drumshanbo GC, Gortletteragh GC, John O Donoghue and SLRGC.
