Open Water Kayaking at Lough Rinn starts on Wednesday

Lough Rinn Sport and Recreation Hub along with Leitrim Sports Partnership is delighted to open Water Kayaking programmes on Wednesday April 27, for the fifth year running.

This is a great opportunity for women and men to get active and have some fun on Leitrim's outstanding waterways.

This programme is for six weeks and it will introduce participants to basic Kayaking control and manoeuvres and develop your paddling and water safety skills. Each participant will be provided with a kayak, paddle, buoyancy aid and helmet.

Participants do not need to be able to swim but should be comfortable in the water with the support of a buoyancy aid.

Lough Rinn SRH aim to help and develop participation in water sports in Leitrim and the surrounding area.

Teens Kayaking starts on Wednesday at 5pm with Women and Mens kayaking at 7pm. Both courses run for six weeks and cost €45.

For any more information please contact Charlene 0857568638 or loughrinnsrh@gmail.com