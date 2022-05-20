Drumsna Boxing club claims three All-Ireland medals

Drumsna Boxing Club was celebrating recently when three local fighters Amy McKeon, Laura Ward and Sarah McTiernan all won medals at the All-Ireland Boxing Championships.

Amy, daughter of Edel & Ollie McKeon, rocketed home with a fantastic win to bring a gold back to Leitrim while Laura, daughter of Sean & Dee Ward, and Sarah, daughter of Nigel & Maisie McTiernan, both gave stellar performances to win silver medals. Sarah will be competing in the European cadet championships Qualifier in June.

These achievements would not have been possible without the tireless work of their coaches and committee and for a small boxing club in a small village in Leitrim, such fantastic achievements is a true testament to the dedication and hard work of the club members and their coaches.

Special thanks should go to our local supporters who generously donated to the upkeep of our club - Albertine Lodge, Padraic Devine & Sons, Duignan's shop, Drumsna Garden Centre and many more.

After another very busy weekend of boxing, the club has come away with eight Connacht titles and one silver medalist as well as four underage Connacht Cup champions.

Drumsna Boxing Club will hold their end of year tournament on May, 20,in the Old School in Drumsna, where a presentation will be made to Amy from her club starting approximately at 7pm. All are welcome.