Search

20 May 2022

Drumsna Boxing club claims three All-Ireland medals

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

20 May 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

 

Drumsna Boxing Club was celebrating recently when three local fighters Amy McKeon, Laura Ward and Sarah McTiernan all won medals at the All-Ireland Boxing Championships.

Amy, daughter of Edel & Ollie McKeon, rocketed home with a fantastic win to bring a gold back to Leitrim while Laura, daughter of Sean & Dee Ward, and Sarah, daughter of Nigel & Maisie McTiernan, both gave stellar performances to win silver medals. Sarah will be competing in the European cadet championships Qualifier in June.

These achievements would not have been possible without the tireless work of their coaches and committee and for a small boxing club in a small village in Leitrim, such fantastic achievements is a true testament to the dedication and hard work of the club members and their coaches.

Special thanks should go to our local supporters who generously donated to the upkeep of our club - Albertine Lodge, Padraic Devine & Sons, Duignan's shop, Drumsna Garden Centre and many more.

After another very busy weekend of boxing, the club has come away with eight Connacht titles and one silver medalist as well as four underage Connacht Cup champions.

Drumsna Boxing Club will hold their end of year tournament on May, 20,in the Old School in Drumsna, where a presentation will be made to Amy from her club starting approximately at 7pm. All are welcome.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media