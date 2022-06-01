Mohill Darts Final on Saturday

The Mohill Darts League Finals will be held on Saturday, June 18, at 8pm in Clarke's Hotel with spectators encouraged to come along and enjoy the action. The final will feature Cusack's taking on Fitzpatrick's B after Cusack's beat Carroll's 4-3 and Fitzpatrick's won by the same margin against Carroll's B.
