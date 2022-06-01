Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Jordan Reynolds scores against Antrim in the Tailteann Cup Picture: Willie Donnellan
THURSDAY JUNE 2
Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2 League Final: St Patrick’s Dromahair v St Brigid’s in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 7.00
FRIDAY JUNE 3
Connacht Minor Shield Final: Leitrim v Roscommon in Hyde Park 7.00
Masonite Division 3 Reserve: Cloone v Bornacoola 8.30
SATURDAY JUNE 4
Masonite Division 3: Aughavas v Drumkeerin 7.00
SUNDAY JUNE 5
Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final: Leitrim v Sligo in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 3.00
TG4 LGFA All-Ireland IFC: Offaly v Leitrim in Bretland Park, Clara 2.00
Masonite ACL: All 1.00
Division 1 Reserve: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins; Fenagh St Caillins v Melvin Gaels; Mohill v Carrigallen; Glencar Manorhamilton v Drumkeerin
Division 2 Reserve: Kiltubrid v Aughawillan
Division 3 Reserve: Aughavas v Melvin Gaels; Ballinaglera v Aughnasheelin; Mohill v St Patrick’s Dromahair 2.30
Westlink Coaches U15 Div 1 League Final: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Glencar Manorhamilton in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 6.30
TUESDAY JUNE 7
U17 Regional: Eastern Gaels v Lough Allen Gaels; Sliabh an Iarainn Gaels v Northern Gaels (7.00)
SATURDAY JUNE 11
Masonite ACL: All 7.00
Division 1: Aughawillan v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins; Annaduff v Leitrim Gaels; Melvin Gaels v Mohill; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Glencar Manorhamilton
Division 2: Ballinaglera v Gortletteragh; Drumreilly v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Allen Gaels v Fenagh St Caillins; Aughnasheelin v Carrigallen
Division 3: Bornacoola v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher; Drumkeerin v Eslin; Kiltubrid v Aughavas
SATURDAY JUNE 18
Masonite ACL: All 7.00
Division 1: Mohill v St Mary's Kiltoghert; Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels; Glencar Manorhamilton v Aughawillan; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Annaduff
Division 2: Fenagh St Caillins v Aughnasheelin; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Allen Gaels; Carrigallen v Ballinaglera; Gortletteragh v Drumreilly
Division 3: Aughavas v Cloone; Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Drumkeerin; Eslin v Kiltubrd
SATURDAY JUNE 25
Masonite Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert v Leitrim Gaels 7.00
RESULTS
Tailteann Cup: Leitrim 2-14 Antrim 1-12
TG4 LGFA All-Ireland IFC: Leitrim 3-9 Wicklow 3-10
U17 Regional: Lough Allen Gaels w/o Northern Gaels scr; Mohill 0-16 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 2-4; Eastern Gaels 6-11 Sliabh an Iarainn Gaels 3-6; Mohill 5-17 Southern Gaels 3-8; Mac Diarmada Gaels 2-8 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 1-6; Northern Gaels scr Eastern Gaels w/o; Mac Diarmada Gaels 3-7 Mohill 4-22; Sliabh an Iarainn Gaels 2-3 Lough Allen Gaels 6-6
Westlink Coaches U15 League
Division 1: St Joseph’s 3-13 Annaduff 3-13; St Joseph’s 1-5 Allen Gaels 4-10; Semi-Final: St Mary’s white 8-11 Allen Gaels 0-10
Division 2: Mohill 2-7 Leitrim Gaels 8-22; Semi-Final: St Patrick’s Dromahair 4-12 Leitrim Gaels 4-9
Division 3 Semi-Final: St Mary’s blue 8-12 Glencar Manorhamilton 2-5
Masonite ACL
Division 1: Mohill 0-15 Annaduff 0-6; Leitrim Gaels 1-11 Aughawillan 0-17; Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 1-12 St Mary's Kiltoghert 0-17; Glencar Manorhamilton 0-12 Melvin Gaels 2-6
Division 2: Fenagh St Caillins 3-13 Drumreilly 1-8; St Patrick's Dromahair1-8 Ballinaglera 2-7; Carrigallen 2-11 Allen Gaels 2-15; Gortletteragh 1-10 Aughnasheelin 1-9
Division 3: Eslin 0-15 Bornacoola 2-14
