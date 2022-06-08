Tour de Breffni Cycle returns with new date on Sunday June 26

Cycling enthusiasts in Leitrim and all over the north west region will be delighted with the news that the extremely popular Tour de Breffni Sportive event, organised by Leitrim Cycling Club, is returning this year on Sunday June 26.

The popular event, based out of the Leitrim Gaels Community pitch in Leitrim village, returns with their 60Km and 100Km rides that take in counties Leitrim, Cavan and Roscommon with the longer event starting at 9 am and the 60km cyclists taking to the road at 9.30am with a stop on both rides at Dowra for refreshments.

The Tour de Breffni's charity partner for the event is MS Ireland and registration is open at www.eventmaster.ie. Entry is is €20 for the 60km event and €30 for the 100km event while the organisers will also facilitate cash on the day for last minute entrants.

The Tour de Breffni is also the final event in the five event Connacht Cycle Series which saw each county host a Cycle Sportive.

The 60km event will see riders leave Leitrim Gaels Community Field and turn right at the Leitrim to Drumshanbo road. They will head into Drumshanbo before taking the Dowra road where the refreshment point will be held. Participants will then turn for Drumkeerin before rejoining the Manorhamilton road and heading for Drumshanbo.

However, when they get to McCrann's cross, they will take the turn for Keadue before turning back to Leitrim Village. Details of the route can be found HERE.

The 100Km riders will turn left when they leave Leitrim Gaels Community Field before turning at the fingerboard and onto the Ballinamore road. They will proceed through Kilclare, Drumcong and Ballinamore before heading through Corlough and then turning left to head up into the gap across the mountain and down into Glangevlin.

From there, cyclists will descend into Dowra where they will have their refreshment break before joining with the 60km route for the remainder of their ride. Details of the route can be found HERE.