Connacht title for Ballinamore Boxing Club's Naoise McManus -GALLERY

Ballinamore Boxing Club’s Naoise McManus recently joined the ranks of Connacht Champions after he won the Provincial Youth Novice 1 Championship recently. Naoise is pictured with his medal and certificate
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.