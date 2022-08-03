Search

03 Aug 2022

Leitrim Glens Sportive back next Sunday August 7, after two year absence

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

03 Aug 2022 4:21 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Get on your bike this Sunday as the very popular Leitrim Glens Sportive returns on Sunday, August 7, after a two-year break due to Covid restrictions.

This charity cycle is hosted by Leitrim Glens Cycling Club and is sponsored this year by W8 Centre/ FutureCast, Manorhamilton and Kevin Egan Cars, Sligo in support of North West Stop.

There is a wide range of routes that take in counties Leitrim, Sligo and Cavan  to cater for all cyclists:

  • 40km route designed for novice cyclists and people looking for a leisurely introduction to sportive cycling
  • 100km is ideal for Club cyclists along rolling terrain around Lough Allen
  • 150km is ideal for club cyclists who wish to extend their distance without too much climbing
  • 200km is designed for experienced cyclists as it includes 2600 metres of climbing over 9 categorised climbs throughout County Leitrim, marked by continental style signs that enhance the cycling experience.

Food stops are located at Kiltyclogher Community Centre and Alen’s Bistro, Drumshanbo and finish with a hot meal served at W8 Centre.

Enter online for all routes at: www.leitrimglens.com (only online entries available) by Friday August 5. All details and advice available on www.leitrimglens.com also.

