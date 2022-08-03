Leitrim Glens Sportive back next Sunday August 7, after two year absence

Get on your bike this Sunday as the very popular Leitrim Glens Sportive returns on Sunday, August 7, after a two-year break due to Covid restrictions.
This charity cycle is hosted by Leitrim Glens Cycling Club and is sponsored this year by W8 Centre/ FutureCast, Manorhamilton and Kevin Egan Cars, Sligo in support of North West Stop.
There is a wide range of routes that take in counties Leitrim, Sligo and Cavan to cater for all cyclists:
Food stops are located at Kiltyclogher Community Centre and Alen’s Bistro, Drumshanbo and finish with a hot meal served at W8 Centre.
Enter online for all routes at: www.leitrimglens.com (only online entries available) by Friday August 5. All details and advice available on www.leitrimglens.com also.
