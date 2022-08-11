Drumshanbo link as son of former Leitrim footballer makes Spartak Moscow Ice Hockey switch

Ice hockey mightn't be a practical sport on Acres Lake or Lough Allen but there may be a few more fans of the sport in the Drumshanbo area after the news that Joey Keane, a son of former Leitrim footballer Joe Keane, has signed with Spartak Moscow.

The 23-year-old grew up in Chicago following his father Joe's emigration to the United States and has signed a one year deal with KHL side Spartak Moscow after stints with the New York Rangers and the Chicago Wolves.

Keane's father Joe played with Leitrim at all levels before emigrating to the United States while his uncle Gerry was a key member of the Allen Gaels sides in the early 90s. Joey grew up in Homer Glen, Illinois, one of four brothers (Thomas, Gerard and Jack) to parents, Joe and Kim

Last season, Keane scored 45 points (8 goals + 37 assists) in 80 games with the Chicago Wolves, which won the Calder Cup, the American Hockey League’s (AHL) trophy, and was the top scorer among defensemen in the playoffs.

Keane was selected by the New York Rangers in the third round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In February 2020, he was traded to the Carolinas. The defender was involved in the US junior team and became a member of the AHL All-Star Game. Following a promising underage hockey career which included a silver medal representing the United States at a prestigious under 18 tournament in 2016, Keane junior was drafted by National Hockey League outfit New York Rangers.

After a string of strong performances for the Chicago Wolves last season in which he scored 45 points in 80 games and was part of the Calder cup winning team, Keane has elected to sign for KHL side Spartak Moscow.