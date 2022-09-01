Search

01 Sept 2022

Investigation launched by Roscommon GAA following suspected assault of referee at underage game

Reporter:

David Power

01 Sept 2022 3:59 PM

An investigation has been launched  into an alleged assault incident involving a referee during an underage match last evening.

Footage has emerged from the game, played in Ballyforan in Roscommon which shows the referee lying on the pitch and receiving medical attention.

The incident took place in an U17 football match played on Wednesday evening with Roscommon GAA officials this morning condemning ‘any behaviour’ that puts match officials ‘at risk’, while wishing the referee ‘a speedy recovery’.

The referee required medical attention as a result of the incident. 

In a statement issued this morning, they stated that the full investigation will now be undertaken by the CCC (Competitions Control Committee) of the Roscommon county board.

The statement reads:

“Roscommon GAA is aware of an incident involving a referee during an underage match in Ballyforan on Wednesday evening .

“We would like to wish the referee involved in this incident a speedy recovery.

“Roscommon GAA strongly condemns any behaviour that puts any of our match officials at risk".

