Ukraine's Adelina wins Leitrim Primary Schools Cross-country title for Fenagh

They converged from all parts of the county in Leitrim Gaels Community Field for the Leitrim Primary Schools Cross-country championships on Thursday but nobody has come as far as Adelina Obukova who came all the way from Ukraine and can now call herself the Leitrim Primary Schools Third & Fourth Class girls cross-country champion.

With thousands of Ukrainians seeking refuge in this country after Russia's invasion earlier this year, many young Ukrainians has joined in with their new friends in the sporting activities in this country and young Adelina was a very impressive winner of the first race for St Caillins NS Fenagh.

Adelina Obukova and teacher Ronan Gordon from St Caillins NS in Fenagh pictured after she won the third & fourth class girls race in Leitrim Village

It wasn't Fenagh's only success on the day with schoolmates Adam Gill and Mark Conefrey claiming a one-two in the Third & Fourth class boys race

St Caillins NS Adam Gill 1st and Mark Conefrey 2nd in the 3rd/4th Class 800m

Scott Williams was a very impressive winner of the Fifth & Sixth Class Boys race while Scoil Mhuire's Alice Flynn established a big lead in the girls fifth & sixth class girls race but had to hold off a late charge from Nessa Fox from St Clare's Manorhamilton.