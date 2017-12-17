Welcome boost to angling tourism

On Friday December 1, Denis Naughten, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, officially launched two new angling developments by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) at Emlaghroyan, Roscommon, and ‘The Mudflats’, Carrick-On-Shannon, County Leitrim.

In Roscommon, at Emlaghroyan (River Suck), a new match angling stretch has been provided, with upgraded car parks, parking bays and provides drive-to-peg facilities. This development involved upgrading existing roadways and the construction of new access roadway.

Ten new match-angling pegs have been provided, with a capacity for further extension. The Suck Valley Angling Hub were recently granted additional funds through the National Strategy for Angling Development (NSAD) to extend the match venue to further promote tourism angling and facilitate match competitions in the Roscommon/East Galway area.

Following recently unveiled developments on the River Suck, at Lough Acalla, together with these works at Emlaghroyan, the total development in the River Suck project was €87,000.

In Leitrim, another major 2017 development project has been completed, with an investment of €103,000, providing new roadways, car parks, upgraded toilet facilities, upgraded slipway and a floating angling stand at ‘The Mudflats’ on the main River Shannon at Carrick-on-Shannon.

This is another important match angling venue, used widely for international match angling events such as the World Pairs and the Carrick Angling Festival.

Speaking in Carrick-On-Shannon after the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Minister Naughten said: “I am delighted to mark the official opening of these developments today. Both were completed under the National Strategy for Angling Development (NSAD) and greatly enhance the angling infrastructure in both counties.

"They will provide a boost to angling tourism potential in the region, which in turn should increase visitor numbers. Furthermore, these projects would not be possible without the cooperation, agreement and vision of the respective landowners and I would like to thank all those involved for their contribution to these developments.”

A number of further applications from the region are currently going through the NSAD assessment process. These are looking to further enhance the angling infrastructure in the upper Shannon areas and to promote participation in angling.

National Strategy for Angling Development

The National Strategy for Angling Development (NSAD) 2015-2020 is the first comprehensive national framework for the development of our angling resource. The strategy will deliver a wide-ranging set of investments, innovations and promotions over the coming five years.

This will ensure that our fish stocks and angling infrastructure are protected and enhanced for both their economic value and their recreational benefit to the communities and visitors they serve across Ireland.

Effective and sustainable implementation of the strategy will ensure stability of existing jobs and businesses reliant on angling and the creation of new jobs as the economic impact of angling grows.

The strategy will also ensure that our angling resource is protected and conserved in an environmentally sustainable manner for future generations to enjoy. Fundamentally, this strategy will strive to make angling an accessible and attractive pursuit for all. In this regard, the strategy is the foremost statement of intent for the future of our angling resource since the establishment of IFI in 2010.

I would like to take this opportunity to wish all my readers a very happy and peaceful Christmas. I would also like to thank all the staff at the Leitrim Observer, Inland Fisheries Ireland for their support over the last year. Nollaig Shona Daoibh.