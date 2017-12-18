Two Leitrim projects in Dormant Accounts funding

Two Leitrim projects have received €31,800 of funding as part of an overall investment package of €1.5 million in Dormant Accounts funding for sport announced by Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin TD.

Funding for Leitrim Sports Partnership will facilitate the expansion of a pony-riding programme targeted at members of the travelling community which was piloted in 2017. Leitrim Sports Partnership and its partners will extend this programme recruiting new participants and providing a follow on programme for the original participants that completed the pilot last year.

Leitrim Sports Partnership will receive €10,000 for a Youth Leadership programme designed to develop generic leadership skills that can be applied to a variety of sports and/or recreational situations as well as contributing to the personal development of the learner. It is rolled out by Local Sports Partnerships to teenagers in Transition Year of secondary school or in a community setting.

The Leitrim Sports Partnership will also received €21,800 for Urban Outdoor Adventure Initiatives. Outdoor recreation programmes have been developed and run in disadvantaged communities, for at- risk youth groups, disadvantaged school groups and people with disability in many countries with success.

There is now a growing body of evidence to suggest that outdoor adventure programme where participants interact with nature and experience new outdoor adventure sports are successful in developing confidence and skills among participants and also help young people to manage risk and encourages them to welcome challenge.

The investment follows the announcement of €2.9 million in Dormant Accounts funding for sport in November. This investment is being allocated to National Physical Activity Plan measures for disadvantaged communities and will be administered by Sport Ireland.

Announcing the investment, Minister Griffin said “I am delighted to announce a further investment of €1.5 million through the Dormant Accounts Fund which will support the delivery of a comprehensive programme of initiatives under the National Physical Activity Plan.

“My department has worked with Sport Ireland to ensure that all projects are providing opportunities to those who might not otherwise engage in sport and physical activity. We are already seeing the impact of the comprehensive programme of funding announced last month.

“Through these initiatives being rolled out by the Local Sports Partnership Network and the National Governing Bodies for Sport, more people with disabilities and those from socially, economically and educationally disadvantaged backgrounds are being given more opportunities and encouraged to participate in regular physical activity and sport.”

Among the initiatives being announced today are four new Community Sport and Physical Activity Hubs (CSPAH), along with support for innovative new projects such as outdoor recreation programmes for disadvantaged communities and research into the needs of young women to take up leadership roles in sport.

Kieran Mulvey, Chairman of Sport Ireland, said “Today’s announcement is a welcome one for National Governing Bodies and Local Sports Partnerships who have been successful in their applications for funding under this initiative. Projects funded under previous rounds of the Dormant Accounts Fund have borne positive results and it is a credit to the funded bodies that these projects are now flourishing and sustainable.

“The Board of Sport Ireland places a premium on ensuring everyone has an opportunity to partake in sport no matter what, and the Dormant Accounts Fund is assisting us in realising that ambition.”

As with previous funding announced, today’s investment is closely aligned with the National Physical Activity Plan. A particular emphasis on implementing programmes to promote physical activity, research into pertinent areas of sport and the development of programmes to address transitions and drop out from physical activity.

Highlighting the initiatives’ contribution to the National Physical Activity Plan John Treacy, Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, added: “One of the key aims of Sport Ireland is increasing participation across every age group and from all social backgrounds throughout Ireland.

“The investment through the Dormant Accounts Fund announced today allows Sport Ireland to work in conjunction with the National Governing Bodies for Sport and Local Sports Partnership Network to drive these initiatives which will contribute towards the objectives of the National Physical Activity Plan.

“What Sport Ireland hopes to achieve through the roll out of these initiatives is simple, we want to see more people more active on a regular basis.”