IFI to recruit Fisheries Projects Animators

Sean Kyne TD, Minister with Responsibility for the Inland Fisheries Sector has welcomed Inland Fisheries intention to recruit five new ‘Fisheries Projects Animators’ to assist community organisations nationwide in realising ambitious angling projects and conservation initiatives for the coming year.

Minister Kyne said: “I have secured the additional funding for IFI to enable this recruitment which will build IFI’s capacity to support the many excellent community-based organisations engaged with our inland fisheries and sea angling resource who are delivering projects under the National Strategy for Angling Development.”

“This is a key deliverable under the development strategy to supplement the excellent work IFI are doing in administering the investment scheme by offering assistance to community project promoters. These new temporary posts will harness the potential already in the sector to deliver on development projects” he added

The Inland fisheries resource is worth €836 million to the Irish economy annually and supports upwards of 11,000 jobs, often in rural and peripheral communities. Inland Fisheries Ireland is aiming to grow the angling sector’s socio-economic contribution by an additional €60 million annually.

This will be achieved by ensuring that Ireland’s fish stocks and angling infrastructure are protected and enhanced into the future.

Last year, 50 angling development projects around Ireland were awarded with funding to the value of €500,000 in total under Inland Fisheries Ireland’s 2016 Capital Works Fund and, Minister Kyne revealed that next week, the successful applicants who will be receiving funding in 2018 for angling projects and conservation initiatives will be announced.

Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development, Inland Fisheries Ireland, added “We are delighted the Minister has approved the funding for these roles. They will be exciting but challenging positions, requiring experience and expertise across a range of criteria, and will be geographically located based on the demands of the numerous projects seeking assistance and input.

“We will be looking for enthusiastic and driven candidates for this dynamic team that will enable stakeholders to deliver on projects and build capacity across the recreational fisheries sector.”

The new positions form part of the National Strategy for Angling Development (NSAD), which aims to ensure that Ireland’s fish stocks and angling infrastructure are protected and enhanced for the economic value and recreational benefit which they offer to communities across Ireland.

Funding is awarded to projects that aim to contribute to the delivery of an accessible and sustainable, world class inland fisheries and sea angling resource for all.

A key element of the NSAD is to build capability and improve governance across the sector, appointing these project animators is a significant step in realising this goal and also addresses the issues and challenges raised by stakeholders at the NSAD road shows earlier this year.

Until next time, stay safe on the water and have a very happy 2018.