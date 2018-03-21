New Sunday date for VHI Women's Mini-Marathon

The women of Ireland will be heading to Dublin on the June Bank Holiday Sunday as the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon, celebrating 36 years, will take place on Sunday, June 3.

The event will be moving back to Sunday this year, taking place on Bank Holiday Sunday June 3, at 2pm. Over 35,000 women are expected to walk, jog and run the 10K route starting in Fitzwilliam Square and finishing on Baggot St.

The Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon has also revealed a new Dublin city centre race number collection venue. Participants will be able to collect their race numbers and soak up the pre-event atmosphere at Trinity Sports Centre, Trinity College on the Friday and Saturday of the June Bank Holiday weekend.

The Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon is the biggest all female event of its kind in the world and Ireland’s largest one day charity fundraising event. Since its inception it has raised over €210m for charities and it is hoped that 2018 will see further fantastic fundraising for a host of worthy causes nationwide.

Leitrim women can enter TODAY for the 2018 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon:

1. By registering online at www.VhiWomensMiniMarathon.ie

2. By post - application forms will be available in The Herald every Wednesday and Saturday. Entries received before April 13, are in with a chance of winning a new Nissan Micra.

Participants will be supported every step of the way by the Vhi Support Team including event ambassador, fitness advocate and running novice Amanda Byram, former international athlete and nutrition support David Gillick and personal trainer Louise Heraghty. The Vhi Support Team will be providing expert advice including training plans, recipe ideas and training motivation on www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie.

Kathy Endersen, CEO, Women’s Mini Marathon said “For the first time in nearly two decades, the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon will take place on Sunday. Moving back to Sunday will offer more women from all over the country and abroad the chance to participate in our amazing event and make the most of the bank holiday weekend in Dublin.

“Over one million women have taken part in the event to date and we are proud to have played a part in helping women reach their personal milestones, whether fundraising for charity, achieving fitness goals, or just experiencing the atmosphere of this special day. We look forward to welcoming many thousands of women to the capital for a great, fun day on Sunday 3rd June.”

Speaking at the launch, Brighid Smyth, Head of Corporate Communications, Vhi said “2018 marks Vhi’s fourth year as title sponsor of the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon. We are proud to be part of this wonderful event, celebrating every woman that crosses the finish line and rewarding their participation.

“At Vhi we are committed to helping our customers live longer, stronger, healthier lives and our partnership with the Women’s Mini Marathon helps us to deliver this. Our Vhi Support Team will be with participants every step of the way providing weekly advice, recipe and training plans onwww.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie and through Vee, our Vhi chatbot running buddy on Facebook Messenger.

“We want to encourage as many Leitrim women as possible to participate on June 3, and enjoy the benefits of exercise, while raising money for their chosen charity and having lots of fun!”

Commenting on her role as part of Vhi’s Support Team, Amanda Byram said “I am passionate about promoting women’s fitness and delighted to be back as an ambassador for the 2018 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon. I took part last year with my mum, and it was a really special day. 35,000 women of all ages and abilities walking, jogging and running the streets of Dublin, achieving their fitness goals and raising money for charity is a very powerful event to be part of.”

For further information visit www.Vhiwomensminimarathon.ie or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/vhiwomensminimarathon or twitter @VhiWmm.