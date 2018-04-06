Cycle Against Suicide calls on Leitrim to help break the cycle of suicide by joining annual cycle

Cycle Against Suicide is inviting the people of Leitrim and across the nation to register for Cycle Against Suicide’s annual cycle, which takes place from 28 April 2018 – 7 May 2018.

Cycle Against Suicide is an initiative to raise awareness of the help and support networks that are available to people across Ireland that are battling depression, self-harm, at risk of suicide or those bereaved by suicide.

Each year, Cycle Against Suicide brings together cyclists with different backgrounds and stories to help break the cycle of suicide in Ireland. Since 2013, the event has seen over 15,000 cyclists from across the country take to the roads to help spread the message that ‘It’s OK not to feel OK; and It’s absolutely OK to ask for help’.

The official 2018 route schedule and map are now live - the 2018 cycle is the biggest and best event yet. Cycle Against Suicide is inviting the people of Leitrim to join the team of supporters that will pass through 17 counties and 67 towns, stopping at 40 locations throughout the 750 km route, rallying hope and support in localities around the nation.

Over 800 people die by suicide on the island of Ireland each year; 800 families and communities devastated; 800 lives cut short. The power of the cycle and its message is something that brings families, communities, organisations, schools, individuals and cyclists of all abilities together with a common purpose of ending the cycle of suicide in Ireland today. Each year, Cycle Against Suicide aims to engage more and more communities to begin a conversation about mental health; about looking after ourselves and reaching out to each other.

Show Leitrim’s support to the cause and register as a cyclist, volunteer or homestay provider today and together, shoulder to shoulder, let’s break the cycle of suicide in Ireland.

Cycle Against Suicide 2018 main cycle will take place from Saturday, 28 April 2018 – Monday, 7 May 2018. Register your support at http://www.cycleagainstsuicide.com/get-involved/2018-cycle/

The 2018 Cycle Against Suicide Main Cycle takes place from April 28 to May 7 and will be visiting the following towns:

Start: Westmanstown Dublin, April 28.

Navan April 28

Newry April 29

Belfast April 30

Dungannon May 1

Omagh May 2

Ballyshannon May 3

Ballina May 4

Carrick on Shannon May 5

Mullingar May 6

Finish: Dublin May 7

Homestay volunteers are needed for this year's cycle! Can you offer a bed to a cyclist for one night or know someone who can? Please get in touch https://t.co/D3pGLgI6zb #ItsOkNotToFeelOk and #ItsAbsolutelyOkToAskForHelp pic.twitter.com/vEavug9D20 — CycleAgainstSuicide (@CASuicide) March 31, 2018

