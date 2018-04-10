Carrick-on-Shannon will host this year's Connacht Community Games Finals and organisers need your help

Community Games volunteers in Leitrim are seeking the help of the public ahead of the Connacht Finals, which will be held in April later this month.

The Community Games was founded in 1967 with the objective to provide young people with the means and the opportunity to utilise their leisure time in a healthy and productive way.

The organisation is child-centred and the focus is on participation rather than winning. Children take part in friendly rivalry, in a fun and healthy way.

To qualify for the National Festival - individual participants must first compete at an Area, then at County and sometimes at Provincial level.

This year Carrick-on-Shannon will host the Connacht Community Games Finals from April 21-22 and organisers are urging the local community to offer a helping hand in whatever way they can.

Leitrim have a proud tradition in Community Games and organisers are eager to put on the best possible show they can.