Watch Leitrim's Déarbhla Rooney live at European Championships

Leitrim sport fans will get the chance to cheer on Manorhamilton's Déarbhla Rooney in the European Youth Boxing Championship with the news that all the bouts are being streamed live online.

Although the time of Déarbhla's bout has yet to be announced, the link for the live stream can be accessed here.

More updates when we get them on the time of the Sean McDermott Club fighter's bout.