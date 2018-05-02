Sligo races under starter's orders on Sunday

Racing in Sligo kicks into gear on Sunday, May 6 and all is set for a favourable season in Cleveragh.



Looking ahead to the start of of the racing year in Sligo, Kathryn Foley, Racecourse Manager said, “Unlike the start of racing in 2017, the track is in good condition.



“It stood up very well over the winter months despite heavy rainfall. We had a better Spring this year and with the improvement of the track it is in great condition for racing”.



Sunday’s meeting is a 7 Card National Hunt fixture. The feature race of the day is The Kennedy’s Bar Sligo Rated Novice Hurdle of €20,500. In total there is approx. €94,000 in prize money up for grabs. First Race starts at 1.40 pm. Gates open 12 noon.

There is also a huge social aspect to the day with a “Peaky Blinder” theme. It is envisaged that many of the race goers will be dressing up for the occasion especially as there are prizes going for the Best Dressed Male and Female.



“Just over two weeks later on May 22 we have a 7 Card Flat Meeting – and the theme on that day is Rugby. We are delighted to invite Sligo Rugby to the Racecourse especially after a victorious Season.



“Other notable dates for your calendars is Family Day on Sunday, July 15 and Ladies Day on August 9.



“This year’s Ladies Day is going to be a spectacular event with a Pre-Ladies Launch Night in the Glasshouse Hotel on the evening of Thursday, May 31.



“This will comprise a fashion show with compere Marietta Doran of TV3 fame presenting ladies fashion from our local ladies stores and shown by professional models on the evening.



“Here is an opportunity to preview the magnificent style available in our local stores and perhaps choose an outfit that you can wear on Ladies Day at Sligo Races.



“The entire evening is free and everyone is welcome attend,” said Kathryn.



Another date worth noting on the racing calendar is Students Day on Thursday, September 27. This is one of the most exciting days at the racecourse and “we look forward to welcoming the students of Sligo IT and St Angela’s college once again.



“Sponsorship this year is very positive, with a number of new sponsors coming on board, and we are very grateful for the great support we get from all our sponsors,” Kathryn concluded.

The Calendar Sligo Race Season

Sunday 6th May - Belfry Day with “Peaky Blinders”

Tuesday 22nd May – Rugby Day (E)

Tuesday 19th June – Active Retirement (E)

Sunday 15th July – Family Day

Wednesday 8th August – Farmers Day (E)

Thursday 9th August – Ladies Day (E)

Tuesday 21st August – Diego Day (E)

Thursday 27th September – Students Day