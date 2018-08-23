38 cyclists complete Limerick to Leitrim charity cycle

The 2018 Delma Cavanagh Memorial Cycle concluded in Dromahair on Saturday last with 38 cyclists safely completing the 280km journey from Limerick to Leitrim.

Conditions on Friday proved to be particularly challenging for the cyclists as they negotiated the roads through the Burren in Co. Clare and wet weather before reaching Tuam in Co. Galway where they were able to recharge after nine hours in the saddle.

The cyclists and support crew pictured en route to Dromahair during the 280km Delma Cavanagh Memorial Cycle which took place last weekend. Photo by Rory O'Brien.

Saturday saw the cyclists travel up the N17 before taking the scenic route to Dromahair via Bunninadden, Ballymote and Collooney and they arrived home to a warm welcome after 3pm.

Upon arriving home in Dromahair race organiser, John Cavanagh, spoke to Dermot McGarry who led the group back into the village.



The Delma Cavanagh Cycle is once again raising funds for Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust (SHOUT) and donations can be made to any of the cyclists or organisers or online at ie.gofundme.com/limerick-to-leitrim-280km-cycle.

The cycle, which was first established by John Cavanagh and Sinead McKeon in 2013 has raised €62,087 to date.

