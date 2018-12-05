Déarbhla Rooney & Dean Clancy confirmed for Drumsna boxing tournament

Drumsna Boxing club are holding a boxing tournament in St Mary’s hall on Saturday, December 8 with youth Olympians Déarbhla Rooney and Dean Clancy set to compete on the card.

The tournament starts at 7pm with Déarbhla and Dean also set to present medals on the night.

Dean's bout is a mouth watering one as he will be fighting World and European Medalist and 8 times Irish Champion Jude Gallagher.

Dean is now boxing out of Manorhamilton BC and he is youth Olympian, European junior silver medalist and European youth silver medalist and six times Irish Champion.