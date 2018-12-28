Are you all set for the Operation Transformation Leitrim’s Walks 2019?

Operation Transformation is coming to Leitrim for the eight year.

Sport Ireland and the national network of Local Sports Partnerships have teamed up with Operation Transformation to promote healthy living in 2019.

Over 100,000 people have taken part in Operation Transformation walking events since our inception and 2018, was the biggest yet!

This year there will be three walks in County Leitrim, starting on Saturday January 12, in Carrick on Shannon and Ballinamore, and Sunday January 13, in Dromahair.

The walks will be held at 11am in Carrick on Shannon and Ballinamore, and at 12 noon in Dromahair.

l Ballinamore 5K Walk (beginning at Ballinamore Community Sports Complex at 11am)

l Carrick on Shannon 5.5K Walk (beginning at Leitrim County Council offices at 11am)

l Dromahair (beginning at St Patrick’s GAA pitch at 12 noon)

Join us to kick start your 2019 transformation.

The walks will be led by trained Leitrim Sports Partnership walking leaders. We welcome all ages and abilities and we would particularly like to see families getting involved. Why not make a day of it and remember no matter what age you are it is never too late to get active and stay active!

For further information on the walks contact:

Ballinamore - Patricia 0719644207

Carrick on Shannon - Leitrim Sports Partnership 0719650498

Dromahair - Sue 0862542505