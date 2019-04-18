Drumkeerin Darts Tournament this Easter Monday

The 20th annual Maureen Owens and Gerard McKenna Memorial singles darts tournament takes place on Easter Sunday April 21, in the community Centre, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim.

There is €2500 in prize money with €1800 on offer in the open section, €800 to the winner. The youth section has prize-money of €200 with €100 on offer in the Ladies section. There is also a section confined to Leitrim players with €400 on offer.

The main sponsor is Drumkeerin Community Family Festival with Francis Davitt as always sponsor of all trophies. Sponsors of the Youth, Ladies and Leitrim confined are Wes-Chem, Drumkeerin Stone and Grogan and Currid.

Entry is €20 and all proceeds to North West Hospice, Sligo. Bar and food facilities. Doors open and check in at 4 pm, tournament begins at 5.30pm. Enquiries to 0872448642 or 0863624065.